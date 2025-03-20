How to watch today's Canada vs Mexico CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Canada and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada will take on Mexico in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Canada have won three games in a row and will be hoping to keep that winning run intact. They beat Suriname 4-0 on aggregate over two legs and will be confident of a strong display.

Mexico beat Honduras 4-2 in the quarter-final and will need to step up their game in the semis.

Canada vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch Canada vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, Univision, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.





Canada vs Mexico kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff SoFi Stadium

The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Canada team news

Canada will be without Richie Laryea for this match due to a hamstring strain, prompting the late call-up of Zorhan Bassong as his replacement.

Three players—Promise David (Union SG), Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth), and Tom McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion)—are hoping to earn their first international caps on Thursday.

Mexico team news

In their recent second-leg win over Suriname, Jonathan David made history by becoming Canada's all-time leading men's goalscorer, surpassing Cyle Larin with his 31st goal for the national team.

Meanwhile, former Chivas and Mexico forward José Juan Macías announced his retirement last month at just 25 years old following a string of injury struggles.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

