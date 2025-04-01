How to watch the League One match between Cambridge and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cambridge United will take on Wrexham in a League One fixture at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday. It will be a contest between teams at opposite ends of the league table as the visitors are 23rd, whereas the visitors are in second place.

Wrexham are the clear favourites for this contest and will be confident about picking up what would be their fourth straight victory. While Cambridge are facing the threat of relegation, Wrexham are in the driving seat to clinch automatic promotion to the Championship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cambridge U vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cambridge U vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One Abbey Stadium

The match will be played at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cambridge U team news

Elias Kachunga, the team's top scorer in League One this season with six goals, is expected to retain his place in Tuesday night’s match.

He will play a key role in this crucial fixture as Cambridge hope to halt Wrexham's impressive run this season.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have no new injury concerns following their weekend victory over Exeter. As a result, head coach Phil Parkinson may opt to field an unchanged starting XI.

They are the favourites to win this clash. If they do so, they will be one step closer to achieving their dream of promotion.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links