How to watch today's California Redwoods vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the California Redwoods and the Philadelphia Waterdogs, as well as start time and team news.

Week 5 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season brings us to San Diego, where the Redwoods will host their homecoming weekend—and they'll be hitting the turf on short rest. While such a quick turnaround would usually raise red flags, the Whipsnakes showed just last weekend that playing back-to-back doesn’t always mean a drop in energy. In fact, their second game was arguably their best.

That said, those sorts of back-to-back heroics have been rare this season, just ask the Philadelphia Waterdogs. After starting the campaign red-hot with back-to-back wins and racking up 30 total goals, the Dogs have lost their bite in the last two outings. A narrow 9-7 defeat to Denver in Week 3 was followed by a 17-9 drubbing at the hands of Atlas.

What's gone wrong? For starters, Philadelphia is the only team yet to notch a two-point goal this season. Every other team had at least one by Week 3. And here’s the twist: California goalie Chayse Ierlan has conceded four 2-pointers already—one in each game he’s played. So, whether it's Ierlan or Philly, someone’s ugly stat line is about to change this Saturday.

These two teams met late last season in a scrap to avoid the wooden spoon. The Redwoods edged it 13-12 in overtime, handing Philly the league’s worst record—and, by extension, the first pick in this year’s college draft. That pick, CJ Kirst, is still waiting for his debut, but the Redwoods are reaping the rewards of the second overall selection: Andrew McAdorey has been on fire with nine points in just three games, tying with Matt Traynor and Jake Taylor, who’ve both played one more.

California Redwoods vs Philadelphia Waterdogs: Date and Start Time

The California Redwoods will square off against the Philadelphia Waterdogs in an intriguing Premier League Lacrosse game on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Torero Stadium, in San Diego, California.

Date Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Torero Stadium Location San Diego, California

How to watch California Redwoods vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Sling, Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the California Redwoods and the Philadelphia Waterdogs live on ESPN, Fubo and Sling.

California Redwoods vs Philadelphia Waterdogs Injury Report & Key Players

California Redwoods Team News

The Redwoods were dealt a tough blow last time out with Chris Merle ruled out for the rest of the season. But defensive coordinator Chris Collins is urging his squad to adopt a "next-man-up" mentality as they regroup ahead of Homecoming Weekend.

Collins and head coach Anthony Kelly have both spoken highly of Brian Tevlin and Carter Rice, praising their grit and consistency at the short-stick defensive midfield spot. Still, they know reinforcements are needed if they’re going to plug the Merle-sized gap.

Rookies Andrew McAdorey and Sam English have turned heads with their ability to play both ends of the field. Collins calls them "two guys who can run all day,” but with a tight schedule and back-to-back games on the horizon, expecting them to carry the load alone could be asking a bit too much.

That’s why California is bolstering its back line this weekend with two long-awaited additions.

Carter Parlette, fresh off a championship run with the Boston Cannons, is officially in the fold. A former Notre Dame standout, Parlette already shares plenty of locker room chemistry with several Redwoods players. Coach Kelly believes Parlette's arrival gives them more flexibility, particularly by allowing English to shift into a more attack-minded role.

Meanwhile, fans will finally get to see Cole Kastner in action—416 days after he was first drafted. The towering former Stanford basketball player has been recovering from a lingering hamstring issue since training camp, and the team played it safe, giving him ample time to get fully fit.

Kastner now steps into Merle’s place on the active roster, and both Kelly and Collins are eager to unleash his size, athleticism, and defensive presence on the field.

With new names continuing to flow into the lineup this season, the Redwoods are clearly still tinkering with their formula. But Kelly isn’t rushing the process—he knows building chemistry takes time, and the early signs from the new-look group are promising.

Injury Report: D Cole Kastner questionable (physically unable to perform list), A Chris Kavanagh questionable (medical), SSDM Chris Merle injured reserve (ACL tear), G Jack Kelly out (PUP), A Wes Berg out (PUP), SSDM Marquez White out (PUP)

Philadelphia Waterdogs Team News

Stathakis, now repping the purple and black, stumbled out of the gate with a rough 10-for-25 showing on faceoffs against the Whipsnakes. But since that shaky opener, he’s found his rhythm. Thanks to his sheer determination and dogged hustle, he’s now hovering just above the 50% mark at the stripe.

Meanwhile, Chayse Ierlan continues to be the rock in the middle for the Redwoods. A top-five selection in the 2021 draft, he’s putting up a league-best 62% win rate on faceoffs this season — proving once again why he’s considered one of the most dependable draw men in the game.

For the Waterdogs, possession is everything. This offense needs time and rhythm to click — and that starts with getting Michael Sowers heavily involved. If the Dogs want to unlock their full arsenal, including threats like Thomas McConvey, Jake Taylor, and Kieran McArdle, they’ll need Sowers touching the ball 30-plus times to orchestrate the attack.

Injury Report: SSDM Charlie Hayes questionable (left hamstring), A CJ Kirst out (PUP), SSDM Christian Scarpello out (PUP), D Liam Byrnes out (PUP), A Zed Williams (PUP)