Unipol Domus
How to watch today's Cagliari vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cagliari will take on Lazio in the Serie A at the Unipol Domus Stadium on Monday.

Cagliari have not defeated Lazio in their last five attempts and will be desperate to do so this time around. That is because they are 16th in the league table and are dangerously close to the drop zone.

Lazio are sixth but they have lost their last two outings and will be hoping to avoid a third straight loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cagliari vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cagliari vs Lazio kick-off time

Unipol Domus

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs Lazio Probable lineups

25
E. Caprile
6
S. Luperto
26
Y. Mina
28
G. Zappa
33
A. Obert
97
M. Felici
19
N. Zortea
29
A. Makoumbou
70
G. Gaetano
8
M. Adopo
91
R. Piccoli
94
I. Provedel
34
M. Gila
3
L. Pellegrini
77
A. Marusic
13
A. Romagnoli
7
F. Dele-Bashiru
6
N. Rovella
19
B. Dia
10
M. Zaccagni
18
G. Isaksen
11
V. Castellanos

Substitutes

Manager

  • Davide Nicola

Substitutes

Manager

  • Fabrizio Del Rosso

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Cagliari team news

For Cagliari, the only fitness concern is Zito Luvumbo, who continues to recover from an ankle injury that has already sidelined him for six matches.

Lazio team news

Matteo Guendouzi, who was temporarily replaced in midfield by Spanish center-back Mario Gila in the last game, is expected to recover from illness and reclaim his spot.

Full-backs Nuno Tavares and Manuel Lazzari remain unavailable, joining Patric and Matias Vecino on the injury list.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CGL

Last 5 matches

LAZ

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

