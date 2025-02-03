How to watch today's Cagliari vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cagliari will take on Lazio in the Serie A at the Unipol Domus Stadium on Monday.

Cagliari have not defeated Lazio in their last five attempts and will be desperate to do so this time around. That is because they are 16th in the league table and are dangerously close to the drop zone.

Lazio are sixth but they have lost their last two outings and will be hoping to avoid a third straight loss.

How to watch Cagliari vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cagliari vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

For Cagliari, the only fitness concern is Zito Luvumbo, who continues to recover from an ankle injury that has already sidelined him for six matches.

Lazio team news

Matteo Guendouzi, who was temporarily replaced in midfield by Spanish center-back Mario Gila in the last game, is expected to recover from illness and reclaim his spot.

Full-backs Nuno Tavares and Manuel Lazzari remain unavailable, joining Patric and Matias Vecino on the injury list.

