How to watch today's Cagliari vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cagliari will take on Inter in the Serie A at the Unipol Domus on Saturday.

Inter are only three points behind the league leaders Atalanta with a game in hand over them. They can potentially end 2024 at the top of the Serie A standings if they manag to beat Cagliari.

The hosts have been struggling to pick up points and will be desperate to avoid what would be a fifth defeat in a row.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cagliari vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

The hosts will be without Zito Luvumbo, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle. Despite him being the only absentee, Davide Nicola is anticipated to rotate his starting XI to introduce fresh faces for this encounter.

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi is likely to field his strongest possible lineup for Saturday evening’s clash.

Benjamin Pavard remains unavailable due to injury, while Francesco Acerbi’s participation is still uncertain. However, Matteo Darmian is expected to return to the squad.

