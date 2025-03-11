How to watch today's Burnley vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will take on West Brom in the Championship at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The hosts are third in the standings and are in the driving seat to secure a spot in the playoffs. They will be fighting to climb up as well, as they are only two points behind the top two teams.

West Brom are sixth in the standings, but they are also unbeaten in their last four outings. Their recent form makes this an interesting clash.

How to watch Burnley vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Burnley vs West Bromwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The match will be played at Turf Moor on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Burnley emerged from the weekend's action without any new injury concerns.

The team has to deal with just two absentees for the clash against West Brom—Aaron Ramsey, who is sidelined with a hamstring issue, and Mike Tresor, who remains unavailable due to an unspecified problem.

West Bromwich team news

Jed Wallace and Josh Maja are unavailable, while Jayson Molumby will need to tread carefully, as another yellow card would see him handed a two-match suspension.

West Brom will have to cope without Darnell Furlong, whose red card against QPR was unsuccessfully appealed, meaning he now serves a three-match suspension. Semi Ajayi has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

