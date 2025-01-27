How to watch today's Burnley vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Championship heavyweights vying for the summit of the table will clash on Monday night as Burnley welcomes Leeds United to Turf Moor.

Burnley have been something of a yo-yo team between the Premier League and the Championship in recent years, suffering relegation from the top tier in both 2021-22 and 2023-24, though they did secure promotion back to the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign.

Leeds, on the other hand, have been grappling to return to the Premier League since their relegation at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. The Whites were embroiled in a dramatic promotion race last season alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town, but fell agonisingly short of an automatic spot, finishing six points adrift after a dismal run-in that saw them claim just one win in their final six matches.

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Leeds will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Burnley vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Turf Moor

The championship match between Burnley and Leeds will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Monday, January 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

For this encounter, Burnley will be missing Aaron Ramsey (cruciate ligament), Enock Agyei (leg), and Jordan Beyer (hamstring). Meanwhile, Nathan Redmond and Manuel Benson have rejoined training but remain doubtful for selection.

Following an emphatic 5-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle in their previous match, manager Parker may be inclined to keep faith in the same lineup. Zian Flemming, who bagged a brace in that game, is expected to lead the attack once more.

In goal, James Trafford, who boasts a league-leading 18 clean sheets this season, including a spotless record in his last six outings, will once again marshal the defense. Ahead of him, the center-back pairing of CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve is likely to stay intact.

Leeds team news

As for Leeds, they'll be without Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford, both sidelined with hamstring injuries. This means Ethan Ampadu will retain his role in defense, while Joel Piroe is set to spearhead the attack.

Daniel James and Manor Solomon, who both found the net in a recent 2-0 triumph over Norwich City, are expected to keep their places out wide, leaving fan favorite Largie Ramazani to start on the bench.

