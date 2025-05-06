How to watch today's Bucaramanga vs Racing Club Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Bucaramanga and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlético Bucaramanga host Racing Club at Estadio Américo Montanini in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group E clash, with both sides eager to strengthen their knockout credentials.

Bucaramanga currently sit top of the group, while Racing Club are just behind in second, making this a direct battle for control of the standings. The previous meeting in Argentina saw Racing Club secure a narrow 2-1 victory, adding extra motivation for the Colombian side as they look to even the ledger on home turf.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bucaramanga vs Racing Club kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Américo Montanini, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bucaramanga team news

Bucaramanga come into the match in solid form, having won three of their last seven matches across all competitions, and are unbeaten in their last three at home. The team’s strength lies in their collective organization and defensive discipline, with head coach Jaime de la Pava expected to field a familiar lineup.

Key players such as forward Sherman Cárdenas and midfielder Jhon Fredy Pérez are fit and likely to start, while the squad has reported no significant injury concerns. Bucaramanga will look to leverage their home advantage and recent defensive solidity to contain Racing Club’s potent attack.

Racing Club team news

Racing Club arrive in Colombia with momentum, having won four of their last seven matches and only two defeats in that span. The Argentine side is expected to be at full strength, with star forward Roger Martínez and playmaker Maximiliano Moralez both available after minor fitness concerns.

Manager Gustavo Costas has a settled lineup, and the team’s attacking approach has seen them average nearly 1.7 goals per game this season. Racing Club’s main challenge will be breaking down a stubborn Bucaramanga defense, but their recent form and superior firepower make them slight favorites on paper.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BUC Last match RAC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Racing Club 1 - 2 Bucaramanga 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

