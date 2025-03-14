How to watch today's Bristol City vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City will take on Norwich in the Championship at the Ashton Gate on Friday.

Bristol are unbeaten in their last five outings but have registered too many draws recently. They will be hoping to convert those situations into wins going forward in order to climb up from seventh place.

Norwich, who are 12th, had their short unbeaten run cut short by Sheffield Wednesday with a 3-2 loss recently. They will want to bounce back without wasting time.

How to watch Bristol City vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bristol City vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ashton Gate

The match will be played at Ashton Gate on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Bristol City will be without Ayman Benarous and Luke McNally for the rest of the season after both suffered cruciate ligament injuries.

Josh Campbell-Slowey and Ross McCrorie are also sidelined for this fixture.

Norwich team news

Norwich have several injury concerns, with Angus Gunn, Ben Chrisene, Gabriel Forsyth, George Long, Lewis Dobbin, Liam Gibbs, Marcelino Nunez, and Matej Jurasek all ruled out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

