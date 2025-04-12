How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams are have struggled to pick up wins recently. Brighton have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to, at the very least, hold onto their ninth spot in the standings. Meanwhile, 19th-placed Leicester are facing relegation, having only managed four wins this season.

How to watch Brighton vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton continue to contend with a lengthy injury list, with Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, James Milner, Georginio Rutter, Tariq Lamptey, and Jason Steele all unavailable.

Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman will be assessed closer to kickoff. Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Leicester team news

Leicester remain without Abdul Fatawu, while Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible to face his parent club.

Their relegation will be confirmed soon if they continue to drop points so this will be a must-win clash for the Foxes.

