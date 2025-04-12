+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium
How to watch today's Brighton vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Leicester in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Both these teams are have struggled to pick up wins recently. Brighton have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to, at the very least, hold onto their ninth spot in the standings. Meanwhile, 19th-placed Leicester are facing relegation, having only managed four wins this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Leicester kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Leicester Probable lineups

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
B. Verbruggen
16
E. Cashin
5
L. Dunk
41
J. Hinshelwood
30
P. Estupinan
17
Y. Minteh
22
K. Mitoma
20
C. Baleba
33
M. O'Riley
9
J. Pedro
18
D. Welbeck
30
M. Hermansen
21
R. Pereira
33
L. Thomas
23
J. Vestergaard
4
C. Coady
24
B. Soumare
11
B. El Khannouss
10
S. Mavididi
20
P. Daka
6
W. Ndidi
9
J. Vardy

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. van Nistelrooy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brighton team news

Brighton continue to contend with a lengthy injury list, with Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, James Milner, Georginio Rutter, Tariq Lamptey, and Jason Steele all unavailable.

Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman will be assessed closer to kickoff. Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace.

Leicester team news

Leicester remain without Abdul Fatawu, while Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible to face his parent club.

Their relegation will be confirmed soon if they continue to drop points so this will be a must-win clash for the Foxes.

Form

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
0/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

