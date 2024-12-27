How to watch today's Brighton vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Friday.

After 17 rounds, these two teams are separated by only two points in the standings. Brighton are on a terrible run of form and find themselves winless in their last five games. Brentford have one win to show for during the same period, and will fancy their chances away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at American Express Community Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Solly March is making progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury and has recently returned to full training.

Danny Welbeck continues to struggle with fitness issues, having missed the last two matches.

Mats Wieffer, who sustained a knock after scoring against West Ham last week, is doubtful for this game.

Brentford team news

The Bees are dealing with one of the league's most significant injury lists, with nine absentees. Mads Roerslev, forced off late against Nottingham Forest due to a head injury but Sepp van den Berg, has recovered from a groin issue.

Defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock are sidelined until 2025, joining Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, and Josh Dasilva on the injury list. Mathias Jensen has been ruled out and will not recover in time for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links