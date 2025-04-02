+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brighton vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides battling for a spot in Europe next season, Brighton and Aston Villa are set to go head-to-head in Wednesday's Premier League tie at the Amex.

After booking their berth in the FA Cup semi-finals, Unai Emery's men can leapfrog the hosts on the league standings table, while the Albion are coming into the game on the back of an FA Cup exit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brighton and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brighton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton and Aston Villa will be played at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, April 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

BrightonHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestAVL
1
B. Verbruggen
30
P. Estupinan
29
J. van Hecke
41
J. Hinshelwood
5
L. Dunk
20
C. Baleba
8
B. Gruda
25
D. Gomez
11
S. Adingra
9
J. Pedro
18
D. Welbeck
23
E. Martinez
5
T. Mings
4
E. Konsa
3
A. Disasi
12
L. Digne
9
M. Rashford
27
M. Rogers
8
Y. Tielemans
21
M. Asensio
7
J. McGinn
11
O. Watkins

4-4-1-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Brighton team news

While Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, James Milner, Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Matt O'Riley, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey, Mats Wieffer and Adam Webster comprise of the 10 injury absentees, Georginio Rutter is a doubt due to a knock.

Yankuba Minteh, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck should make up the final third, with Jan Paul van Hecke and Lewis Dunk paired at center-back.

Aston Villa team news

Emery will have a nearly full-strength squad at his disposal as only Ross Barkley is set to miss out due to a calf injury.

Given Ollie Walkins' return at the tip of attack, Marcus Rashford will be deployed on the left wing, while Amadou Onana is likely to come into the XI in place of either Youri Tielemans or Boubacar Kamara in midfield.

Form

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BHA

Last 5 matches

AVL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

