How to watch today's Brentford vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brentford will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs are desperate for points to climb up from 15th place in the league standings. They have lost four league games in a row and Ange Postecoglou will be a concerned boss at the moment.

Brentford will look to draw inspiration from their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, and could very well give Tottenham another shock given their recent form.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DirecTV Stream, Telemundo, Fubo, USA Network and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off time

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford, meanwhile, have been dealt another setback with Rico Henry suffering a fresh injury. He joins Josh Dasilva, Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, and Gustavo Nunes on the absentee list.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's midweek victory in the Europa League came at a cost, as defender Radu Dragusin suffered a knee injury in the second half. He is not expected to feature this weekend.

Dragusin is expected to join an already extensive injury list, which includes Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, and Cristian Romero.

