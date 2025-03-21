How to watch today's Brazil vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Brazil and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will take on Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers at the Arena BRB on Thursday.

Colombia are fourth in the standings with 19 points from 12 matches. Brazil are close behind in fifth place, with 18 points.

The recent form of both these teams hasn't been great. Brazil will be desperate to avoid a third draw in a row whereas Colombia will be looking to pick up a win after two defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brazil vs Colombia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Arena BRB on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Brazil team news

After a 17-month absence, Neymar was initially recalled to the Brazil squad, but injury has ruled him out once again, with rising star Endrick stepping in as his replacement.

Defensive options are also limited, with Eder Militao, Bremer, and Danilo all sidelined due to injuries. Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Richarlison are also unavailable after recent setbacks.

Colombia team news

For Colombia, James Rodríguez, who made his global breakthrough at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is expected to captain his side once more.

Despite a dip in form at Liverpool, Luis Díaz remains a key figure for the visitors, while Jhon Durán’s recent transfer to Saudi Arabia has not impacted his selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links