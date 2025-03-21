+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
team-logo
team-logo
watch on fanatiz
GOAL

How to watch today's Brazil vs Colombia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOLBrazil vs ColombiaBrazilColombia

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Brazil and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will take on Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers at the Arena BRB on Thursday.

Colombia are fourth in the standings with 19 points from 12 matches. Brazil are close behind in fifth place, with 18 points.

The recent form of both these teams hasn't been great. Brazil will be desperate to avoid a third draw in a row whereas Colombia will be looking to pick up a win after two defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Brazil vs Colombia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL - World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

The match will be played at the Arena BRB on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Colombia lineups

BrazilHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCOL
1
A. Becker
6
G. Arana
3
Gabriel
2
Vanderson
4
Marquinhos
11
Raphinha
5
B. Guimaraes
8
Gerson
10
Rodrygo
7
Vinicius Junior
9
J. Pedro
12
C. Vargas
17
J. Mojica
3
J. Lucumi
23
D. Sanchez
21
D. Munoz
10
J. Rodriguez
7
L. Diaz
11
J. Arias
16
J. Lerma
6
R. Rios
9
J. Cordoba

4-2-3-1

COLAway team crest

BRA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Junior

COL
-Line up

Substitutes

  • 4

    S. Arias

  • 8

    J. Carrascal

  • 20

    J. Quintero

  • 22

    A. Montero

  • 5

    K. Castano

  • 15

    J. Portilla

  • 1

    D. Ospina

  • 13

    Y. Mina

  • 2

    C. Cuesta

  • 19

    R. Borre

  • 18

    C. Borja

  • 14

    M. Hinestroza

Manager

  • N. Lorenzo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Brazil team news

After a 17-month absence, Neymar was initially recalled to the Brazil squad, but injury has ruled him out once again, with rising star Endrick stepping in as his replacement.

Defensive options are also limited, with Eder Militao, Bremer, and Danilo all sidelined due to injuries. Goalkeeper Ederson Moraes and forward Richarlison are also unavailable after recent setbacks.

Colombia team news

For Colombia, James Rodríguez, who made his global breakthrough at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is expected to captain his side once more.

Despite a dip in form at Liverpool, Luis Díaz remains a key figure for the visitors, while Jhon Durán’s recent transfer to Saudi Arabia has not impacted his selection.

Form

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last 5 matches

COL

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement