Canada vs Chile Predictions: La Roja seek redemption

Our betting expert expects a much-improved Chile side to give Canada a tough time. A draw is the likely outcome.

Best Predictions for Canada vs Chile

BTTS - Yes @ -114 with BetMGM

Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ -112 with BetMGM

1x2 - Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Attacking potential on both sides

Canada’s forwards thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the World Cup. They found the net in all but one of their matches, which was the game that brought their campaign to an end. Before that, the Reds had scored nine goals in four matches, averaging 2.25 goals per 90. One of those was a 6-0 drubbing of Qatar, where the hosts broke several records.

One that stood out was Jonathan David becoming the first CONCACAF player to score a hat-trick since USA’s Bert Patenaude in 1930. The forward has also started brightly for his loan club, Atletico Madrid. With him raring to go, the home side are almost certain to find the back of the net.

Chile have also been decent in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals across their last five matches, averaging two goals per game. They have enough in their ranks to trouble the home side. With Canada conceding six in five at the World Cup, there’s hope for the visitors. Additionally, all five of Chile’s recent outings saw both teams score at least once.

Canada vs Chile Bet 1: BTTS - Yes @ -114 with BetMGM

Expect a flurry of goals

We’ve already established that both teams have a good chance of finding the net this weekend. The question is, “How many can they score in total?” The Canucks have witnessed more than two goals on the scoreboard in three of their last four games (75%).

Despite being efficient up front, the visitors have been leaky at the back. La Roja shipped 10 goals in their recent five games, matching the number they scored during that period. With Chile having scored four goals in one game during that run and Canada scoring six in one, it’s understandable to expect a high goal count.

All five of Chile’s most recent outings produced more than two goals on the day. Additionally, from the two recorded previous head-to-heads, one finished with four goals in the game. As a result, we’re leaning towards a similar outcome in Toronto this weekend.

Canada vs Chile Bet 2: Totals - Over 2.5 goals @ -112 with BetMGM

Similar form makes this a difficult game to call

Both sides are in decent form heading into this fixture, with the hosts losing just two of their last 13 matches in all competitions. Canada’s last three matches against South American opposition saw them produce a single win and two stalemates. Draws against Colombia and Ecuador late last year are an example of how tough this match could be.

Chile have been recovering from a poor patch of form. They’ve now gathered five victories in their recent seven outings. La Roja’s previous match against North American opposition was against Canada, when they drew goalless in the 2024 Copa America.

The only other head-to-head took place almost 40 years ago, but that ended in a 2-2 draw. With neither team holding a clear advantage based on recent results, another closely fought contest could be on the cards.

Canada vs Chile Bet 3: 1x2 - Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 2-2 Chile

Canada 2-2 Chile Goalscorers prediction: Canada: Jonathan David x2 - Chile: Dario Osorio, Matias Sepulveda

Canada head into this fixture in high spirits following an impressive World Cup campaign. Jesse Marsch’s men marched into the Round of 16 for the first time in their history, which also happened to be their first-ever knockout appearance. The co-hosts delivered some memorable performances, which makes this series of home fixtures exciting.

Canadian fans have the chance to watch their heroes in action at BMO Field this weekend after the team captured the nation’s attention over the summer. This clash with Chile is the first of three different friendlies. They meet Peru in Montreal next week and close out the window against the USA in Minnesota.

The Reds will be eager to get some positive momentum in their favour before meeting with their neighbours.

Chile have endured a difficult period recently. They failed to qualify for the World Cup after a disappointing campaign. La Roja finished bottom of the South American qualifying group, winning just two matches while losing 11. Yet, Nicolas Cordova is now in charge, and he has managed to get a positive response from his players.

Chile have won four of their eight matches since Cordova became head coach. Their most recent fixture was a 2-1 triumph over DR Congo ahead of the World Cup. This current Chile side could therefore provide much more of a challenge than the team that struggled through qualifying before Cordova's appointment.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Chile

Canada expected lineup: St. Clair, Sigur, Jones, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Priso, Eustaquio, P. David, J. David, Oluwaseyi

Chile expected lineup: Vigouroux, Faundez, Diaz, Villagra, Suazo, Pizarro, Mendez, Osorio, Cepeda, Reichmuth, Sepulveda