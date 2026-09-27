Germany vs Greece Predictions: Home comforts to deliver three points

Our betting expert shares predictions for the upcoming Nations League fixture between Germany and Greece. Germany should make home advantage count.

Best Predictions for Germany vs Greece

First half 1x2 - Germany @ -132 with BetMGM

1x2 & BTTS - Germany & Yes @ +150 with BetMGM

Second half BTTS - Yes @ +210 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Taking a half-time lead

Returning to home soil should give Germany an added advantage. Die Mannschaft did well to establish a half-time lead away to the Netherlands on Thursday. Klopp expects his side to make another fast start and put Greece under pressure from the start.

The Greeks haven’t been great travellers recently. The Ethniki’s victory against Serbia during the week halted a five-game winless streak away from home. Despite winning the game in Serbia, Greece were losing 1-0 at half-time.

The previous competitive head-to-head between the nations produced a win for Germany at half-time, although that was on neutral turf. Considering Greece’s poor away record and Germany’s intensity, especially at home, it’s worth backing the hosts to take a lead going into the break.

Germany vs Greece Bet 1: First half 1x2 - Germany @ -132 with BetMGM

Hosts are in better form

Klopp must be happy that his team put an end to a run of back-to-back defeats from the World Cup. Taking a point away to the Dutch is a positive result, and the home fans hope it can provide a spark for Germany’s Nations League campaign.

Before those two World Cup defeats, Germany had been on a winning run of 11 games in a row. Meanwhile, Greece’s recent results are poor, with just two wins across their last 10 games in all competitions. The Greeks lost five and drew three in that run, which should encourage the home side that they can secure maximum points here.

Additionally, Die Nationalelf are unbeaten in their last 10 head-to-heads with Greece. The Germans won seven of those meetings, including the most recent four in a row. As a result, the hosts are likely to just edge the visitors on Sunday night.

Germany vs Greece Bet 2: 1x2 & BTTS - Germany & Yes @ +150 with BetMGM

Action-packed second half

Germany’s last six outings have seen them concede at least once, with both teams finding the back of the net on the day. Meanwhile, two of Greece’s last three matches produced goals at both ends. However, considering how the visitors blanked in the first half against Serbia, we expect them to come alive in the second period.

When these nations clashed in the 2012 European Championships, Germany took a 1-0 lead into the break. The second half, however, delivered the most action. Both teams got onto the scoresheet in the second 45, scoring five goals between them.

We’re leaning towards a similar outcome in this fixture. With qualification points at a premium, there is plenty at stake in this encounter. As a result, we could see Greece push forward in search of a breakthrough in the second stanza.

Germany vs Greece Bet 3: Second half BTTS - Yes @ +210 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Germany 2-1 Greece

Germany 2-1 Greece Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Karim Adeyemi, Kevin Shade - Greece: Charalampos Kostoulas

Germany got their Jürgen Klopp era off to a positive start on Thursday. Die Mannschaft secured a point away from home against the Netherlands, but they really should’ve gone home with all three points. The Germans conceded in the 92nd minute of the match, surrendering two points in their opening Nations League game.

Die Nationalelf now head back home for their second Group A2 match. Germany host newcomers to this division, Greece, at the WWK Arena in Augsburg. Klopp’s biggest casualty from midweek action was the loss of Kai Havertz, who seemed to be struggling with his hamstring before the halfway mark.

Greece, meanwhile, laid down an incredible marker to the rest of the group with an opening-day win. Despite falling behind to Serbia after just four minutes from the kick-off, the visitors fought back, scoring the winning goal in added time. Ivan Jovanovic’s men enter the second matchday on top of the group.

The Serbian has already produced some shocking results since taking over the hot seat in August 2024. One of those matches included a memorable 2-1 win over England to confirm their promotion to League A. The Greeks hope they can replicate that in Germany on Sunday and extend their lead at the top.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Greece

Germany expected lineup: Ter Stegen, Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown, Nmecha, Kimmich, Adeyemi, Amiri, Shade, Ebnoutalib

Greece expected lineup: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Restos, Tsimikas, Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis, Kostoulas, Pavlidis