How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Brazil U20 and Argentina U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil and Argentina are set to lock horns in the U-20 South American Youth Football Championship on Friday at Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte, in what promises to be a thrilling showdown between the tournament's top two sides.

Brazil currently lead the standings, edging out Argentina on goal difference, with both teams boasting a flawless record of three wins from three matches. Something has to give—will Brazil’s perfect run be halted, or will Argentina suffer their first setback in the competition?

The Seleção head into this blockbuster encounter brimming with confidence after a commanding 3-1 triumph over Paraguay, once again underlining their attacking firepower. Meanwhile, La Albiceleste ground out a gritty 1-0 victory against Colombia, proving they can win ugly when necessary.

With neither side tasting defeat so far, expect a high-stakes battle as these two South American powerhouses look to keep their unbeaten streaks intact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Sudamericano clash between Brazil and Argentina will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, February 14, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U20 team news

Brazil’s U-20 squad punched their ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in style, dispatching Paraguay with a commanding 3-1 victory on February 10, 2025. The clash unfolded at Estadio Olímpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, marking Brazil's 20th appearance in the prestigious tournament.

This win wasn't just about securing qualification—it was a statement of intent. Brazil have been in scintillating form during the final hexagonal phase of the South American U-20 Championship, and this latest triumph solidified their position at the summit. Gustavo Prado, Rayan, and Alisson all found the back of the net, ensuring the Seleção maintained their perfect record with nine points at the top of the standings.

Argentina U20 team news

Argentina U20 had a dominant 6-0 victory in the previous meeting between the two teams. Man City attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri is the top scorer in the squad with five goals so far in the tournament. Other key players to watch include attacker Maher Carrizo and midfielder Milton Delgado.

