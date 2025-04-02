+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Vitality Stadium
How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Ipswich in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

The 10th-placed hosts have lost their last two games but will be glad to know that the visitors' form has been worse. Ipswich are facing the threat of relegation and have lost the last five games in a row across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs Ipswich kick-off time

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Ipswich Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

13
K. Arrizabalaga
27
I. Zabarnyi
3
M. Kerkez
2
D. Huijsen
15
A. Smith
4
L. Cook
12
T. Adams
24
A. Semenyo
19
J. Kluivert
11
D. Ouattara
9
Evanilson
31
A. Palmer
15
C. Burgess
6
L. Woolfenden
26
D. O'Shea
3
L. Davis
20
O. Hutchinson
5
S. Morsy
29
J. Philogene-Bidace
9
J. Enciso
12
J. Cajuste
19
L. Delap

  • A. Iraola

  • K. McKenna

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth remain without Marcus Tavernier, who is sidelined with an ankle injury and is not expected to return until mid-April.

However, Andoni Iraola will have Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez back in contention after both served suspensions over the weekend.

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will be without midfielders Conor Chaplin, who scored in the reverse fixture, and Sammie Szmodics, as they recover from knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Ipswich are desperate for points and will hope the rest of the squad can deliver a solid display in this mid-week fixture.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

IPS

1

Win

4

Draws

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

