How to watch today's Botafogo vs Racing Club Recopa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Recopa Sudamericana match between Botafogo RJ and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Botafogo will take on Racing Club in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final at the Olimpico Nilton Santos Stadium on Thursday.

Luciano Vietto and Adriano Martinez scored the goals in the first leg win for Racing Club. They will be confident of preventing a Botafogo comeback in this second-leg fixture. The hosts are struggling at the moment and are winless in their last five outings.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club kick-off time

Recopa Sudamericana - Recopa Sudamericana Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos

The match will be played at the Olimpico Nilton Santos Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Botafogo RJ team news

Botafogo have a fully fit squad heading into the match, but they will be without Cuiabano, who was sent off in the closing stages of last week’s game.

Racing Club team news

Racing made several changes for the first leg, with Santiago Quiros, Bruno Zuculini, Luciano Vietto, and Adrián Martínez all coming into the lineup after missing out on the previous domestic clash against Argentinos Juniors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRJ Last match RAC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Racing Club 2 - 0 Botafogo RJ 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

