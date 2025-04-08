How to watch today's Botafogo vs Carabobo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Botafogo RJ and Carabobo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Botafogo will take on Carabobo in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams lost their first game of the tournament and will be looking to bounce back with a win. The hosts ended a winless run with a win in their most recent outing, whereas the visitors' form is better, as they have only lost one out of their last five fixtures.

Botafogo RJ vs Carabobo FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ team news

Botafogo head into their Copa Libertadores match against Carabobo with a strong lineup, featuring key players like Vitinho, Matheus Martins, and Jeffinho. There are no major injuries or suspensions affecting their lineup.

The team, as the defending champions, will look to leverage their experience and home advantage to secure a win. Botafogo's performance in the Copa Libertadores has been consistent, and they will aim to continue this form against Carabobo.

Carabobo FC team news

Carabobo face Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores with a challenge to overcome the defending champions. The team will rely on their core players to make an impact.

Carabobo, as the runners-up in the Venezuelan Primera División, have shown resilience in domestic competitions. However, they lack experience in major international tournaments compared to Botafogo. With no fresh injury concerns, key players will need to step up to help Carabobo secure a positive result against a strong opponent like Botafogo.

