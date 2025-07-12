How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ceddanne Rafaela and the red-hot Boston Red Sox gear up to face Jake Mangum and the struggling Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday’s AL East showdown.

Tampa Bay continues to stumble, having dropped eight of their last 11 games following a series-opening loss to Boston on Thursday. The Rays, now sitting at 50-44, find themselves in third place in the division, trailing the Blue Jays by 4.5 games.

Boston, on the other hand, is riding high. The Red Sox stretched their winning streak to seven with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday. Entering Friday’s action at 50-45, they sit just a game behind the Rays and five games off the division lead.

Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Rafaela has been Boston’s offensive sparkplug, leading the team with a .271 batting average. The versatile hitter brings an eight-game hitting streak into Saturday’s clash, and over his last 10 appearances, he's been scorching hot, slashing .405 with seven doubles, four long balls, 13 RBIs, and a pair of walks. Across the league, Rafaela ranks 67th in home runs and 66th in RBIs.

Jarren Duran has also been a key contributor, batting .257 with 24 doubles, 10 triples, and eight homers, while drawing 28 walks. Though he’s 149th in MLB for home runs, he’s been productive, ranking 51st in RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox in the power department with a team-best 18 home runs, while Trevor Story has been the club’s most reliable run producer, driving in 57.

On the mound, left-hander Garrett Crochet will make his 20th start of the season for Boston. He enters with an impressive 9-4 record, a 2.39 ERA, and a 1.089 WHIP. Over 120.1 innings, he’s issued 34 walks and fanned 151 batters. In his last outing, Crochet earned the win against Washington, giving up two runs on nine hits in five innings of work with seven strikeouts in a 6-4 Red Sox win.

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Tampa Bay’s offensive hopes rest on Junior Caminero, who’s blasted a team-leading 23 homers and tallied 60 RBIs, ranking ninth and 16th in the majors in those respective categories. He enters Saturday with a modest three-game hitting streak but is batting just .190 over his last five games, albeit with two homers and three RBIs.

Yandy Díaz remains a consistent force in the Rays' lineup, slashing .283 with 18 doubles, a triple, and 14 homers. He ranks 56th in MLB for home runs and 38th in RBIs. Jonathan Aranda leads the team in average, hitting a stellar .327, while Jake Mangum boasts a .313 clip along with nine doubles, a triple, and two home runs.

Shane Baz will toe the rubber for Tampa in his 19th start of the season. The righty owns an 8-4 record with a 4.34 ERA and a 1.264 WHIP, striking out 104 and walking 38 across 103.2 innings. Baz is looking to bounce back after taking a loss in his last start against Detroit.

