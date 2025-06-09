How to watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Shane Baz will get the starting nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday as they open a three-game road series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Tampa Bay enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won five of its last six contests. The Rays currently sit third in the American League East, trailing second place by just a game. With three more road games on deck, they’ll be aiming to notch their fourth road win in six tries and tighten the gap at the top of the division.

Boston, on the other hand, has hit a rough patch. The Red Sox have dropped three of their last five and now find themselves in fourth place in the AL East — four games behind the Rays. Monday’s opener gives them a chance to make up some ground and turn things around at home.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, June 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record