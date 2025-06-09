+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Boston Red Sox v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Shane Baz will get the starting nod for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday as they open a three-game road series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Tampa Bay enters the matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won five of its last six contests. The Rays currently sit third in the American League East, trailing second place by just a game. With three more road games on deck, they’ll be aiming to notch their fourth road win in six tries and tighten the gap at the top of the division.

Boston, on the other hand, has hit a rough patch. The Red Sox have dropped three of their last five and now find themselves in fourth place in the AL East — four games behind the Rays. Monday’s opener gives them a chance to make up some ground and turn things around at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. the Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateMonday, June 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Tampa Bay Rays team news

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/17/25MLBTampa Bay RaysBoston Red Sox0 – 1
04/16/25MLBTampa Bay RaysBoston Red Sox4 – 7
04/15/25MLBTampa Bay RaysBoston Red Sox16 – 1
03/22/25STTampa Bay RaysBoston Red Sox14 – 2
03/05/25STBoston Red SoxTampa Bay Rays4 – 2
