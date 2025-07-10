Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the diamond at Fenway Park on Thursday night, looking to get back on track against a red-hot Boston Red Sox squad led by starting pitcher Walker Buehler.
Tampa Bay comes into this one in need of a spark, having dropped back-to-back games and seven of their last nine overall. Their most recent setback came Tuesday in Detroit, leaving the Rays at 49-43 and sitting in third place in the American League East, five games behind the division-leading Blue Jays.
Meanwhile, Boston is rolling. The Red Sox have rattled off five straight wins and seven victories in their last eight contests, including another dominant performance Tuesday against Colorado. At 48-45, they’ve climbed to fourth in the division, trailing Toronto by 6.5 games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: MARQ, and FDSOH
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Thursday, July 10, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox team news
Tampa Bay Rays team news
Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|12.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Tampa Bay Rays
|4 – 3
|11.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Tampa Bay Rays
|3 – 1
|10.06.25
|MLB
|Boston Red Sox
|Tampa Bay Rays
|8 – 10
|17.04.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Boston Red Sox
|0 – 1
|16.04.25
|MLB
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Boston Red Sox
|4 – 7