How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox vs the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A pair of clubs looking to snap brief skids will meet on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox (17-16) welcome the Minnesota Twins (13-19) to Fenway Park in a weekend showdown.

Boston, currently sitting second in the American League East, enters the matchup having dropped two straight to the Blue Jays to close out a three-game set in Toronto. The Red Sox took the opener but couldn’t maintain the momentum, falling short in the final two contests of the series.

Minnesota, meanwhile, sits fourth in the AL Central and limps into Boston following a frustrating four-game set against division-leading Cleveland. After opening with an 11-1 blowout win, the Twins’ bats fell silent, managing just six total runs across the next three games, all losses.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: NESN, and MNNT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, May 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Looking to give the Red Sox a lift on the mound will be right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who is off to a strong start in 2025 with a 2-0 record in his first two outings. He’ll have plenty of offensive support behind him, headlined by Alexander Bregman, who leads the club in average (.326), home runs (7), and RBI (26). Wilyer Abreu has been a key contributor as well, collecting 28 hits while reaching base at a .403 clip and slugging .525. Jarren Duran leads the team with 39 hits, while Rafael Devers continues to be a steady presence with a .358 OBP and .431 slugging percentage.

Minnesota Twins team news

The Twins will counter with Bailey Ober, a 29-year-old righty who’s been solid this season with a 3-1 record, a 4.13 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP through six starts. He’s coming off one of his sharpest outings of the year, 7.2 innings of one-run ball against Cleveland, despite taking a no-decision.

Minnesota’s offense has been inconsistent, but Ty France has remained dependable with a team-leading .281 average and 18 RBI. Byron Buxton has provided the pop with six long balls, while Trevor Larnach and Harrison Bader have chipped in with modest production, combining for seven homers and solid on-base numbers.

Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record