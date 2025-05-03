How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

A pair of clubs looking to snap brief skids will meet on Saturday as the Boston Red Sox (17-16) welcome the Minnesota Twins (13-19) to Fenway Park in a weekend showdown.
Boston, currently sitting second in the American League East, enters the matchup having dropped two straight to the Blue Jays to close out a three-game set in Toronto. The Red Sox took the opener but couldn’t maintain the momentum, falling short in the final two contests of the series.
Minnesota, meanwhile, sits fourth in the AL Central and limps into Boston following a frustrating four-game set against division-leading Cleveland. After opening with an 11-1 blowout win, the Twins’ bats fell silent, managing just six total runs across the next three games, all losses.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs the Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
Saturday, May 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Fenway Park
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox team news
Looking to give the Red Sox a lift on the mound will be right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who is off to a strong start in 2025 with a 2-0 record in his first two outings. He’ll have plenty of offensive support behind him, headlined by Alexander Bregman, who leads the club in average (.326), home runs (7), and RBI (26). Wilyer Abreu has been a key contributor as well, collecting 28 hits while reaching base at a .403 clip and slugging .525. Jarren Duran leads the team with 39 hits, while Rafael Devers continues to be a steady presence with a .358 OBP and .431 slugging percentage.
Minnesota Twins team news
The Twins will counter with Bailey Ober, a 29-year-old righty who’s been solid this season with a 3-1 record, a 4.13 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP through six starts. He’s coming off one of his sharpest outings of the year, 7.2 innings of one-run ball against Cleveland, despite taking a no-decision.
Minnesota’s offense has been inconsistent, but Ty France has remained dependable with a team-leading .281 average and 18 RBI. Byron Buxton has provided the pop with six long balls, while Trevor Larnach and Harrison Bader have chipped in with modest production, combining for seven homers and solid on-base numbers.
Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03.05.25
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins
6 – 1
23.03.25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins
3 – 9
21.03.25
ST
Minnesota Twins
Boston Red Sox
2 – 1
16.03.25
ST
Minnesota Twins
Boston Red Sox
5 – 6
13.03.25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins
6 – 5