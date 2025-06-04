How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Fenway Park sets the stage Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels continue their series, with two of the game’s hottest bats, Rafael Devers and Taylor Ward, expected to headline the offensive action.

The Angels edged out a nail-biter on Monday, taking the opener 7-6 in a high-scoring affair. Entering Tuesday's game, Los Angeles held a team batting average of just .225, 27th in the league, but have been slightly better on the road at .233. Against Boston starter Lucas Giolito, the Angels have scattered results: Logan O’Hoppe is 1-for-3, Luis Rengifo is 3-for-10, Jorge Soler owns a .269 mark in 26 at-bats, Taylor Ward is 3-for-12 (.250), Kevin Newman is 1-for-4, and Travis d’Arnaud has a lone hit in five plate appearances.

Boston’s lineup, on the other hand, ranks among the league’s best across several key offensive metrics. The Red Sox are 6th in total runs (283), 7th in slugging percentage (.412), 9th in on-base percentage (.322), and 10th in team batting average (.251).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Wednesday, June 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record