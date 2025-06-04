+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Fenway Park sets the stage Wednesday as the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels continue their series, with two of the game’s hottest bats, Rafael Devers and Taylor Ward, expected to headline the offensive action.

The Angels edged out a nail-biter on Monday, taking the opener 7-6 in a high-scoring affair. Entering Tuesday's game, Los Angeles held a team batting average of just .225, 27th in the league, but have been slightly better on the road at .233. Against Boston starter Lucas Giolito, the Angels have scattered results: Logan O’Hoppe is 1-for-3, Luis Rengifo is 3-for-10, Jorge Soler owns a .269 mark in 26 at-bats, Taylor Ward is 3-for-12 (.250), Kevin Newman is 1-for-4, and Travis d’Arnaud has a lone hit in five plate appearances.

Boston’s lineup, on the other hand, ranks among the league’s best across several key offensive metrics. The Red Sox are 6th in total runs (283), 7th in slugging percentage (.412), 9th in on-base percentage (.322), and 10th in team batting average (.251).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSW
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateWednesday, June 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04.06.25MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels3 – 4
03.06.25MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels6 – 7
14.04.24MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels5 – 4
14.04.24MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels7 – 2
13.04.24MLBBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Angels0 – 7
