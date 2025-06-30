How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Fenway Park in a showdown between two high-energy clubs looking to build on strong individual performances.

Cincinnati enters this interleague tilt after squandering an early lead in a 6-4 setback against the Padres. Despite putting together a 10-hit effort, the Reds couldn’t keep San Diego in check late, with multiple players collecting two or more hits but no one able to deliver a decisive blow.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are coming off a dominant performance, dismantling the Blue Jays 15-1 in their previous outing. Boston stormed out of the gates, plating nine runs in the opening three frames. Wilyer Abreu starred in the rout, going deep and driving in four RBIs on two hits as part of an offensive explosion that saw eight different players record a hit.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, June 30, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, July 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 p.m. ET Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Richard Fitts Starting Pitcher (Reds) Brady Singer TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Brayan Bello Starting Pitcher (Reds) Nick Martínez TV Channel FDSOH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

