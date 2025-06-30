How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Fenway Park in a showdown between two high-energy clubs looking to build on strong individual performances.
Cincinnati enters this interleague tilt after squandering an early lead in a 6-4 setback against the Padres. Despite putting together a 10-hit effort, the Reds couldn’t keep San Diego in check late, with multiple players collecting two or more hits but no one able to deliver a decisive blow.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are coming off a dominant performance, dismantling the Blue Jays 15-1 in their previous outing. Boston stormed out of the gates, plating nine runs in the opening three frames. Wilyer Abreu starred in the rout, going deep and driving in four RBIs on two hits as part of an offensive explosion that saw eight different players record a hit.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.
Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Monday, June 30, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Fenway Park
|Location
|Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 p.m. ET
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Richard Fitts
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Brady Singer
|TV Channel
|FDSOH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|Brayan Bello
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Nick Martínez
|TV Channel
|FDSOH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
