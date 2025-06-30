+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red SoxGetty Images Sport
Stream NESNStream FanDuel Ohio
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will host Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at Fenway Park in a showdown between two high-energy clubs looking to build on strong individual performances.

Cincinnati enters this interleague tilt after squandering an early lead in a 6-4 setback against the Padres. Despite putting together a 10-hit effort, the Reds couldn’t keep San Diego in check late, with multiple players collecting two or more hits but no one able to deliver a decisive blow.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are coming off a dominant performance, dismantling the Blue Jays 15-1 in their previous outing. Boston stormed out of the gates, plating nine runs in the opening three frames. Wilyer Abreu starred in the rout, going deep and driving in four RBIs on two hits as part of an offensive explosion that saw eight different players record a hit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NESN and FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

DateMonday, June 30, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
VenueFenway Park
LocationBoston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Cincinnati Reds team news

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 p.m. ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Richard Fitts
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Brady Singer
TV ChannelFDSOH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Brayan Bello
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Nick Martínez
TV ChannelFDSOH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Boston Red Sox vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds8 – 2
06.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds7 – 11
05.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds3 – 2
04.04.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersCincinnati Reds1 – 0
04.03.25STCincinnati RedsMilwaukee Brewers5 – 4
