Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

All eyes turn to Fenway Park on Thursday as the Boston Red Sox host the struggling Baltimore Orioles in a key American League East showdown, with sluggers Rafael Devers and Ryan O’Hearn among the top names set to take center stage.

The Orioles (16-32) have endured a brutal run in May, plunging further into disarray with a 4-14 record this month. The poor stretch cost manager Brandon Hyde his job as Baltimore’s front office opted for a change at the helm in hopes of sparking a turnaround. The club now finds itself anchored at the bottom of the AL East, trailing the division-leading Yankees by a staggering 13 games.

Boston (25-26), meanwhile, is hovering just below the .500 mark, hoping that this four-game home series against Baltimore will mark a turning point in a season filled with inconsistency. While the Red Sox have gone 8-11 in May, they’re coming off a morale-boosting series win over a competitive Mets squad—one of their more impressive performances of the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: NESN, and MASN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

Thursday, May 22, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

Venue

Fenway Park

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Alex Bregman continues to be a bright spot for the Sox, leading the team in batting average (.304) and home runs (11), while driving in 35 runs on the year. Among MLB hitters, he ranks 16th in home runs and 11th in RBI. Though he’s had just two hits over his last five games, Bregman still poses a significant threat in the heart of the order. Rafael Devers has been Boston’s most productive run producer with 39 RBIs and sits fourth in the league in that category, while slugger Wilyer Abreu has matched Bregman with 11 long balls of his own. Though Abreu is in a bit of a slump, hitting just .125 over his last five contests, the power threat remains real. Outfielder Jarren Duran brings speed and versatility, with 11 doubles, six triples, and a .264 average.

On the mound, right-hander Lucas Giolito will make his fifth start of the campaign as he continues working his way back from a hamstring injury. Giolito has labored early on, posting a 7.08 ERA across his first four outings, and the Sox will be eager to see signs of his old form returning.

Baltimore Orioles team news

For Baltimore, Cedric Mullins has been one of the few bright spots this season, leading the club with 10 homers and 31 RBIs. He’s currently riding a four-game hitting streak and has been red-hot at the plate recently, batting .316 over his last five games with two homers and six RBIs. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn boasts the team’s highest batting average at .306 and continues to provide stability in the lineup. Catcher Adley Rutschman and young infielder Jackson Holliday have contributed sporadically, Rutschman with five homers and 19 walks, and Holliday adding six home runs while hitting .268.

Cade Povich will take the ball for Baltimore in what will be his ninth start of the season. The lefty has struggled to find rhythm, entering Thursday’s game with a 1-3 record and a 5.23 ERA through eight appearances.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 1

Date

Thursday, May 22, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:45 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Lucas Giolito

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

Cade Povich

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Friday, May 23, 2025

First-Pitch Time

7:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Brayan Bello

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

Zach Eflin

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Hunter Dobbins

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

Dean Kremer

TV Channel

Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 4

Date

Sunday, May 25, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Walker Buehler

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

TBC

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/03/25

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

4 – 8

04/03/25

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

0 – 3

04/01/25

MLB

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

8 – 5

03/17/25

ST

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

3 – 12

03/03/25

ST

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

6 – 6

