How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

All eyes turn to Fenway Park on Thursday as the Boston Red Sox host the struggling Baltimore Orioles in a key American League East showdown, with sluggers Rafael Devers and Ryan O’Hearn among the top names set to take center stage.
The Orioles (16-32) have endured a brutal run in May, plunging further into disarray with a 4-14 record this month. The poor stretch cost manager Brandon Hyde his job as Baltimore’s front office opted for a change at the helm in hopes of sparking a turnaround. The club now finds itself anchored at the bottom of the AL East, trailing the division-leading Yankees by a staggering 13 games.
Boston (25-26), meanwhile, is hovering just below the .500 mark, hoping that this four-game home series against Baltimore will mark a turning point in a season filled with inconsistency. While the Red Sox have gone 8-11 in May, they’re coming off a morale-boosting series win over a competitive Mets squad—one of their more impressive performances of the year.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time
The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Date
Thursday, May 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Venue
Fenway Park
Location
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players
Boston Red Sox team news
Alex Bregman continues to be a bright spot for the Sox, leading the team in batting average (.304) and home runs (11), while driving in 35 runs on the year. Among MLB hitters, he ranks 16th in home runs and 11th in RBI. Though he’s had just two hits over his last five games, Bregman still poses a significant threat in the heart of the order. Rafael Devers has been Boston’s most productive run producer with 39 RBIs and sits fourth in the league in that category, while slugger Wilyer Abreu has matched Bregman with 11 long balls of his own. Though Abreu is in a bit of a slump, hitting just .125 over his last five contests, the power threat remains real. Outfielder Jarren Duran brings speed and versatility, with 11 doubles, six triples, and a .264 average.
On the mound, right-hander Lucas Giolito will make his fifth start of the campaign as he continues working his way back from a hamstring injury. Giolito has labored early on, posting a 7.08 ERA across his first four outings, and the Sox will be eager to see signs of his old form returning.
Baltimore Orioles team news
For Baltimore, Cedric Mullins has been one of the few bright spots this season, leading the club with 10 homers and 31 RBIs. He’s currently riding a four-game hitting streak and has been red-hot at the plate recently, batting .316 over his last five games with two homers and six RBIs. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn boasts the team’s highest batting average at .306 and continues to provide stability in the lineup. Catcher Adley Rutschman and young infielder Jackson Holliday have contributed sporadically, Rutschman with five homers and 19 walks, and Holliday adding six home runs while hitting .268.
Cade Povich will take the ball for Baltimore in what will be his ninth start of the season. The lefty has struggled to find rhythm, entering Thursday’s game with a 1-3 record and a 5.23 ERA through eight appearances.
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Series info
Game 1
Date
Thursday, May 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Lucas Giolito
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Cade Povich
TV Channel
MLB Network, NESN and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Friday, May 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time
7:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Brayan Bello
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Zach Eflin
TV Channel
MLB Network, NESN and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Saturday, May 24, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Hunter Dobbins
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
Dean Kremer
TV Channel
Fox Sports 1, NESN and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
Date
Sunday, May 25, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Walker Buehler
Starting Pitcher (Orioles)
TBC
TV Channel
MLB Network, NESN and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/03/25
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
4 – 8
04/03/25
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
0 – 3
04/01/25
MLB
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
8 – 5
03/17/25
ST
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
3 – 12
03/03/25
ST
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
6 – 6