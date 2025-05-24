+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White SoxGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to keep their bats hot when they face off against Cedric Mullins and the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles have stumbled badly out of the gate this season, entering Friday's doubleheader with an uninspiring 16-32 record. Baltimore’s pitching staff has been a glaring weakness—ranked near the bottom of the league in ERA while allowing opponents to slug at will.

Boston, on the other hand, is fresh off a series win against the Mets, taking two of three. Still, consistency has eluded the Red Sox lately, as they’ve gone just 4-6 over their last ten games.

Devers has been the engine driving the Boston offense. The slugging third baseman leads the club in batting average (.299), home runs (12), and RBIs (47), making him a force to be reckoned with. Across all of MLB, Devers currently sits 12th in home runs and is at the top of the RBI leaderboard. He enters Saturday riding a three-game hit streak, having hit .444 over his last five appearances with four home runs, a double, 13 RBIs, and four walks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: NESN and MASN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch time

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT

Venue

Fenway Park

Location

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles team news, injury reports & key players

Boston Red Sox team news

Alex Bregman is also swinging a hot bat, sharing Devers' .299 average. He ranks 18th in the majors in homers and sits 13th in RBIs. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran is putting together a solid campaign of his own, hitting .268 with 12 doubles, six triples, and three home runs. He’s reached safely in two straight and is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBIs over his last five contests. Wilyer Abreu has chipped in with a .257 average, 11 homers, and eight doubles.

On the mound for Boston will be 25-year-old right-hander Hunter Dobbins. He’s coming off a decent outing against the Mets, surrendering just one run on five hits over 4.2 innings. Dobbins holds a 0-1 mark with a 4.22 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over four appearances in May (21.1 IP) and sits at 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA over 32.1 innings on the season.

Baltimore Orioles team news

As for Baltimore, Cedric Mullins has been one of the few bright spots in a lineup searching for answers. He leads the team in both home runs (10) and RBIs (31), ranking 24th in the league in both categories. Ryan O’Hearn has been the most consistent hitter, leading the team with a .317 batting average. Adley Rutschman has struggled to find a groove, hitting just .214, while Jackson Holliday has provided some spark, hitting .272 with six homers and a pair of triples.

Veteran right-hander Zach Eflin will get the start for the Orioles. His most recent outing was a rough one, he was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits, including four home runs, in just 4.1 innings against Washington. In May, he’s 1-1 with an ugly 8.71 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 10.1 innings. For the season, Eflin has a 3-2 record with a 5.08 ERA across 28.1 frames.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Series info

Game 2

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:05 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Zach Eflin

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

TBC

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Hunter Dobbins

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

TBC

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Game 4

Date

Sunday, May 25, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:35 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Walker Buehler

Starting Pitcher (Orioles)

TBC

TV Channel

MLB Network, NESN and MASN

Livestream

Fubo

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

2-7

08.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

7-5

07.09.24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox

3-1

09.06.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

4-6

09.06.24

MLB

Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox

6-1

