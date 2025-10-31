How to watch Boston College vs Notre Dame NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston College Eagles (1-7) return home to Alumni Stadium on Saturday, where they’ll face the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2).

Notre Dame enters the matchup riding a five-game winning streak after knocking off No. 20 USC before their bye week. The Fighting Irish are 5-2 on the year and will aim to extend both their overall win streak and their dominance in this head-to-head series to six straight victories.

Boston College, meanwhile, continues to search for answers after dropping their seventh consecutive game, falling to No. 19 Louisville last weekend. The Eagles have stumbled to a 1-7 record and remain anchored at the bottom of the ACC standings with an 0-5 mark in conference play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston College vs Notre Dame NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boston College vs Notre Dame: Date and kick-off time

The College will take on the Dame in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Alumni Stadium Location Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch Boston College vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Boston College vs Notre Dame news & key players

Boston College Eagles team news

For Boston College, Dylan Lonergan has handled most of the quarterback duties, completing 132 of 197 passes for 1,394 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions while adding a rushing score. Grayson James has provided solid support, throwing for 668 yards and six touchdowns on 68 attempts, while Shaker Reisig has seen limited reps.

Running back Turbo Richard anchors the ground game with 431 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries. Jordan MacDonald (301 yards, one TD) and Bo McCormack III (43 yards, one TD) contribute as change-of-pace options.

In the receiving department, Lewis Bond leads the Eagles with 56 receptions for 547 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jeremiah Franklin has been a reliable safety valve with 31 catches for 321 yards and two scores, while Kaelen Chudzinski (216 yards, three TD), Reed Harris (390 yards, three TD), and Richard (175 yards, two TD) add solid depth to the passing game.

Kicker Luca Lombardo has been automatic this season, nailing all 25 extra points and all 11 field goal attempts, including a season-long of 52 yards.

Richard is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the matchup.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

CJ Carr has been the driving force for Notre Dame’s offense this season, completing 121 of 184 passes for 1,758 yards with 14 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He’s also added a pair of rushing scores, though his impact has been more through the air than on the ground. Backup Kenny Minchey has shown efficiency in limited duty, going 8-for-9 for 95 yards.

In the backfield, the Fighting Irish boast a dependable duo in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Love has racked up 758 yards and nine touchdowns on 124 carries, while Price has added 509 yards and eight scores on 76 attempts, giving Notre Dame one of the most balanced ground attacks in the conference.

Jordan Faison headlines the receiving corps with 35 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Eli Raridon has been a reliable secondary option, hauling in 21 passes for 347 yards. Love has also been active in the passing game with 19 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Fields (19 catches, 348 yards, two TD) and Will Pauling (15 grabs, 259 yards, four TD) round out a deep and versatile group of pass-catchers.

On special teams, kicker Noah Burnette has been steady, converting 20 of 21 extra points and 5 of 6 field goals with a long of 48 yards. Eric Schmidt (11 of 12 PATs) and Marcello Diomede (2-for-2 PATs) have handled limited duties behind him. Receiver Jaden Greathouse remains questionable due to an undisclosed issue.