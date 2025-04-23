How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Orlando Magic face a tall order on Wednesday night as they prepare to battle the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series. After a promising start in Sunday’s opener, the Magic couldn’t keep pace with the defending champs, stumbling in the second half and falling behind 1-0 in the series.

Orlando held their own early, but the wheels came off after the break. The Celtics turned up the defensive heat, holding the Magic to just 37 points after halftime and dominating the fast break to the tune of a 26-4 advantage. Costly turnovers also sealed Orlando’s fate, 15 of them, to be exact, resulting in 24 easy points for Boston.

As for the Celtics, they may have missed out on the East’s top seed, but they’re still playing like a team on a mission. Boston has the look of a well-oiled machine, ranking among the NBA’s elite on both sides of the ball. They took control in the second half of Game 1, outscoring the Magic 30-18 in a third quarter that flipped the script completely. Derrick White was the standout, pouring in 30 points, while Jayson Tatum chipped in a double-double with 17 points and 14 boards.

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSUN

FDSOH, FDSSUN Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news & key performers

Jayson Tatum continues to set the tone for the Celtics this postseason, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He’s flanked by a talented core including Jaylen Brown (22.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.5 APG), Kristaps Porzingis (19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG), and the sharpshooting White (16.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.8 APG). White leads all active Celtics in three-point makes, averaging 3.5 triples per contest.

Orlando Magic team news & key performers

For the Magic, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are the focal points on offense. Wagner is averaging 24.2 points and 4.7 assists, while Banchero leads the team in scoring with 25.9 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. They’ll need both stars firing on all cylinders if Orlando is going to make this a competitive series.

Down low, Wendell Carter Jr. is putting up 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, helping to hold the fort in the paint. On the defensive end, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds some perimeter bite with 1.3 steals per game and knocks down 1.5 threes a night. Goga Bitadze is providing rim protection, averaging 1.4 blocks.

