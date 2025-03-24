How to watch today's Bosnia vs Cyprus World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams aiming to maintain their flawless start to World Cup qualifying go head-to-head in Zenica on Monday night as Bosnia-Herzegovina welcome Cyprus.

Bosnia & Herzegovina endured a tough UEFA Nations League campaign, finishing rock bottom of League A/3 and suffering relegation after failing to secure a single victory. The Dragons managed just two points, grinding out a goalless draw in Hungary before holding the Netherlands to a 1-1 stalemate.

On Friday, Armin Gigovic struck early to seal a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Romania. Despite seeing only 34% of possession and being outshot 15-5, Bosnia made their lone effort on target count.

Cyprus, meanwhile, picked up two wins in the Nations League, both against Lithuania—1-0 away and 2-1 on home turf in Larnaca. However, they struggled against Kosovo and Romania, losing all four meetings while managing just one goal and conceding 14.

Since taking charge in January, Apostolos Mantzios has guided Cyprus to a winning start in World Cup qualification. Goals from Ioannis Pittas and Andronikos Kakoullis secured a 2-0 victory over San Marino, a game in which they dominated with a staggering 26-5 shot count.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Bosnia and Cyprus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. H Bilino Polje Stadium

The World Cup Qualification match between Bosnia and Cyprus will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET or 12:45 pm PT on Monday, March 24, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic remains frozen out of the Bosnia squad following his fallout with the federation last year, while fellow defender Jusuf Gazibegovic is sidelined due to injury.

Manager Sergej Barbarez has opted for a youthful squad, omitting Dennis Hadzikadunic, Denis Huseinbasic, and Ifet Djakovac. Only four players in the current setup boast more than 20 international appearances, with veteran Edin Dzeko leading the pack. The 38-year-old marked his 140th cap on Friday and is set to captain the side once again. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on promising youngster Amar Memic, who made his debut against Romania, and match-winner Armin Gigovic, fresh off scoring his maiden international goal.

Cyprus team news

Despite a managerial change, Cyprus have stuck with the same squad from November. However, tactical adjustments are expected from Apostolos Mantzios, who deployed an ultra-attacking setup against minnows San Marino, featuring three strikers and two wingers. Facing a tougher test in Zenica, a more conservative approach seems likely.

Defensive mainstay Nikolas Ioannou is unavailable, but Mantzios is unlikely to revert to a five-man backline, a formation that proved unpopular during Temur Ketsbaia's tenure.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links