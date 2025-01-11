How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Bayern have a four-point lead at the top of the league standings and will be confident of extending that gap to second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts, who are eighth in the standings currently, will be looking to embark on a winning run, having won the last two league games.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at Borussia-Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home team will be without winger Nathan N'Goumou, who is sidelined until late January.

Franck Honorat is questionable for this match.

Bayern Munich team news

The good news for Bayern is that Manuel Neuer has completed his recovery from a broken rib and is set to take part in the game this weekend.

In other news though, the visitors have to deal with a series of absences, including the suspended Dayot Upamecano. Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic, and Tarek Buchmann are unavailable due to injuries.

