+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logo
Borussia-Park
team-logo
watch on espn+
GOAL

How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBayern MunichBorussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern MunichBorussia Moenchengladbach

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga at Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Bayern have a four-point lead at the top of the league standings and will be confident of extending that gap to second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The hosts, who are eighth in the standings currently, will be looking to embark on a winning run, having won the last two league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Borussia-Park

The match will be played at Borussia-Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Borussia MoenchengladbachHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
33
M. Nicolas
29
J. Scally
26
L. Ullrich
3
K. Itakura
30
N. Elvedi
8
J. Weigl
9
F. Honorat
27
R. Reitz
14
A. Plea
25
R. Hack
11
T. Kleindienst
1
M. Neuer
15
E. Dier
27
K. Laimer
3
M. Kim
19
A. Davies
17
M. Olise
10
L. Sane
8
L. Goretzka
6
J. Kimmich
25
Thomas Muller
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gerardo Seoane

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The home team will be without winger Nathan N'Goumou, who is sidelined until late January.

Franck Honorat is questionable for this match.

Bayern Munich team news

The good news for Bayern is that Manuel Neuer has completed his recovery from a broken rib and is set to take part in the game this weekend.

In other news though, the visitors have to deal with a series of absences, including the suspended Dayot Upamecano. Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic, and Tarek Buchmann are unavailable due to injuries.

Form

BMG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BMG

Last 5 matches

FCB

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement