Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park
How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

BundesligaBorussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund vs Union BerlinUnion Berlin

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Only five points separate 11th-placed Dortmund and 13th-placed Berlin. These two teams have managed only two wins in their last five games across all competitions and will be equally desperate for points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
G. Kobel
24
D. Svensson
23
E. Can
26
J. Ryerson
4
N. Schlotterbeck
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
43
J. Gittens
10
J. Brandt
20
M. Sabitzer
9
S. Guirassy
1
F. Roennow
18
J. Juranovic
5
D. Doekhi
15
T. Rothe
4
D. Leite
29
L. Tousart
11
W. Jeong
16
B. Hollerbach
8
R. Khedira
21
T. Skarke
23
A. Ilic

4-2-3-1

  • Niko Kovac

  • Steffen Baumgart

Injuries and Suspended players

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without midfielder Felix Nmecha, who remains sidelined and is not expected to return until later in March.

They will need to treat this as a must-win clash and avoid losing any more points in the games to come.

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin, meanwhile, will be missing Aljoscha Kemlein in midfield, and that could mean Janik Haberer and Rani Khedira being paired together in a central role.

Form

BVB
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FCU
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

FCU

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

