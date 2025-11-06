How to watch today's Bologna vs Brann Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bolognaface Brann at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League group stage match.

Bologna comes into the game with good momentum, unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions. Brann have had mixed recent form but impressed in Europe with wins over FC Utrecht and Rangers, though they lost their last domestic league game and are third in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Bologna vs Brann online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Brann kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

The match will be played at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Thursday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bologna team news

Bologna will be without experienced duo Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo De Silvestri, with the latter excluded from the club’s UEFA squad.

Remo Freuler has now added his name to the injury list.

Brann team news

For Brann, Saevar Atli Magnusson is sidelined with a knee injury.

Midfielder Felix Horn Myhre is another absentee for the Norwegian side as they prepare for their visit to Emilia-Romagna.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links