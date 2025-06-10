How to watch today's Bolivia vs Chile World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Bolivia and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia hosts Chile at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday in a crucial World Cup qualifier for the hosts and a pride match for the visitors.

Bolivia, sitting eighth in the standings, are clinging to slim hopes of reaching the inter-confederation playoff spot, while Chile, bottom of the group, are already eliminated and seeking to break a long winless streak away from home.

How to watch Bolivia vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bolivia vs Chile kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Bolivia, managed by Óscar Villegas, are winless in their last six qualifiers and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Venezuela in their previous outing, conceding both goals in the first half. Despite their struggles, the team remains mathematically alive in the qualification race, four points behind seventh-placed Venezuela with three matches to play.

No major injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Bolivian squad ahead of this fixture, allowing Villegas to select from a full-strength roster. Key forward Roberto Fernandez is expected to play a leading role in attack, as Bolivia looks to capitalize on the high altitude of El Alto and their home advantage.

Chile team news

Chile, under Ricardo Gareca, have endured a disappointing campaign, sitting at the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 15 matches. Their attack has faltered, failing to score in their last three qualifiers and in five of their past six games. The team lost 1-0 to Argentina in their most recent match, further extending their winless run.

There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns reported for Chile, so Gareca is expected to field his strongest available lineup, with midfielder Lucas Cepeda highlighted as a creative spark.

