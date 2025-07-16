How to watch today's Bolivar vs Palestino Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Bolivar and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolívar host Palestino at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Wednesday in the Copa Sudamericana knockout play-off tie.

Both clubs are aiming to progress to the tournament’s round of 16, with Bolívar carrying home advantage at high altitude.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bolivar vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bolivar vs Palestino kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bolivar team news

Bolívar's attacking style has produced high-scoring outcomes, and they have won all recent head-to-head meetings with Palestino, including a 3-1 home victory in the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

Key players include midfield playmaker Francisco Da Costa and striker Ronnie Fernández, both effective at home, where altitude conditions often favor Bolívar’s quick, expansive game.

Palestino team news

Palestino travel to Bolivia after a steady if unspectacular run, including a 2-2 away draw at Huachipato and a 2-1 win over Deportes La Serena in Chilean league play. In their last five away matches across all competitions, they’ve recorded one win, three draws, and one loss. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign saw them finish with three wins and three losses in the group stage, conceding 1.75 goals per away match.

Palestino’s strength lies in a compact midfield and the creativity of players like Bryan Carrasco and Jonathan Benítez, but the team has struggled defensively on the road. Previous trips to high altitude, including their last visit to La Paz, ended in defeat with a four-goal margin, and they have failed to beat Bolívar in both recent group matches, losing 3-1 away and 4-0 at home.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last 2 matches PAL 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Bolivar 3 - 1 Palestino

Palestino 0 - 4 Bolivar 7 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links