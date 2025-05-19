How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Independiente Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Independiente, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors and Independiente will reignite their historic rivalry at La Bombonera on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura playoffs.

The stage is set for a fiercely contested encounter, with both sides advancing from the previous round in contrasting fashion, Boca Juniors required a penalty shootout to overcome Lanús after a tense stalemate, while Independiente edged past Independiente Rivadavia 1-0. As both teams look to maintain momentum and book a place in the semifinals, the atmosphere in Buenos Aires promises to be electric.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Independiente kick-off time

The match will be played at La Bombonera on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

For Boca Juniors, the team enters this clash with a relatively healthy squad and no major injury concerns reported ahead of kickoff.

Key figures such as Edinson Cavani, who is expected to return from a minor calf injury, and creative midfielder Ander Herrera are available, providing a boost to Boca’s attacking options

Independiente team news

Independiente, meanwhile, face a more challenging situation, particularly in attack. The absence of star striker Gabriel Ávalos due to injury has led to a noticeable goal drought, with the team managing just one goal in four matches without him. Despite this setback, Independiente have shown impressive defensive resilience, conceding only four goals in their last five outings.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

