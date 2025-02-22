How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Boca Juniors and Aldosivi, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will take on Aldosivi up next in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Bombonera Stadium on Saturday.

Boca are heading into this game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Alianza Lima. They are currently sixth in the standings and are in need of points to climb up the standings.

Aldosivi shouldn't be much of a threat to the hosts, based on recent form. They have been awful on the pitch, and are winless and rock bottom in the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Boca Juniors vs Aldosivi kick-off time

The match will be played at the Bombonera Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors are expected to rotate their squad for the clash with Aldosivi, with Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera set to feature as they build up match fitness.

Luis Advíncula, who returns from suspension, is also likely to be involved as the team prepares for the upcoming rematch.

Head coach Fernando Gago will be balancing his focus between this fixture and his team's next game, which is on Tuesday.

Aldosivi team news

Aldosivi will be desperate for points but they will need to be at their best to claim their first win of the season this weekend.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Boca Juniors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links