How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn will take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Ewood Park on Friday.

The visitors are seventh in the standings and are one of three teams on 57 points. They must keep winning in order to climb up the table and secure a spot in the playoffs.

The hosts are further down in 11th place and will be desperate to avoid what could be a fifth defeat in a row.

How to watch Blackburn vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The match will be played at the Ewood Park on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Blackburn will be without Andreas Weimann for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Augustus Kargbo and Emmanuel Dennis are both sidelined with hamstring issues, adding to their injury concerns.

Callum Brittain, Harry Leonard, Zak Gilsenan, and Scott Wharton remain long-term absentees, while Harry Pickering is doubtful for this match. Additionally, Owen Beck picked up a fresh hamstring injury in the defeat to Portsmouth, and Hayden Carter sustained a calf issue in the same game, leaving him facing a late fitness test.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are dealing with several injuries, with goalkeepers Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng both ruled out.

Dael Fry and George Edmundson are also doubts for the visitors, while Luke Ayling, Darragh Lenihan, Alex Bangura, and Ben Doak remain sidelined for this encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

