How to watch today's Birmingham Legion vs Charleston Battery USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion FC and Charleston Battery, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The relentless schedule rolls on for Birmingham Legion FC (3W-7L-4D, 13 pts), who hit the halfway mark of their USL Championship campaign still searching for a spark to ignite a turnaround in the Magic City. Wednesday night's clash at Protective Stadium marks their seventh game in just a month, and it offers a fresh chance to turn the tide, albeit against a red-hot Charleston Battery (10W-3L-1D, 31 pts) outfit.

This will be the first time these two sides square off in 2024, with the return leg not slated until October 25. Last season, Charleston had Birmingham’s number, completing a sweep with a 1-0 win in Alabama and a 2-0 result at Patriots Point.

Charleston enters this midweek encounter in solid form, having just battled to a 3-3 draw on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the Jӓgermeister Cup. They snatched the extra point in penalties after Christian Garner came up clutch in the fifth round. Leland Archer, Cal Jennings, and Emilio Ycaza all found the net in regulation. In league play, the Battery are coming off a dominant 4-1 win over Phoenix Rising FC.

Birmingham also picked up a point in their most recent Jӓgermeister Cup outing, salvaging a 1-1 draw away to Indy Eleven thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer from Tabort Preston. Indy went on to win the shootout 7-6, with Hunter Sulte stopping Erik Centeno’s effort to seal the bonus point. In their last league game, Legion FC fell 1-0 at home to Oakland Roots SC.

How to watch Birmingham Legion FC vs Charleston Battery online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion FC and Charleston Battery will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

Birmingham Legion FC vs Charleston Battery kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion FC and Charleston Battery will be played at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, July 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Birmingham Legion FC team news

Birmingham Legion's playoff hopes are teetering once again as a turbulent 2025 campaign continues. With just one win in their last four outings, the Three Sparks have struggled to find any sort of rhythm, particularly in the final third, where they're managing a modest 1.07 goals per game. A shaky backline and a midfield lacking control have further compounded their woes, dragging them down the USL Championship standings.

Fatigue could be a decisive factor in this clash, as both clubs are coming off midweek road games that went the distance and into penalty shootouts. For Birmingham, it’s another taxing stretch, marking the second time in three weeks they'll be navigating a two-games-in-four-days grind.

Charleston Battery team news

Charleston Battery have found their cutting edge up front. The offseason capture of Cal Jennings has proven a masterstroke, with the lethal frontman currently joint-top of the USL scoring charts with 11 goals. His clinical form has powered Charleston to a league-best 32 goals, four more than second-place Louisville City FC, and has helped establish the Battery as one of the most dangerous sides in the division.

Arturo Rodríguez continues to light it up. After bagging a brace against Phoenix, he followed it up with a two-assist showing against Tormenta, further solidifying his hot streak.

The Tormenta game also showcased a few notable firsts for Charleston. Diego Rodriguez, the 18-year-old USL Academy product and younger brother of Arturo, made his pro debut and didn't look out of place, finishing with three duels won, an interception, and a pair of tackles. Viggo Ortiz made his first career start and impressed with his energy and creativity, logging two successful dribbles, one chance created, and a handful of defensive contributions.

And let's not forget Jeremy Kelly, who wasted no time making a statement in his club debut. Just two minutes after coming on, Kelly weaved his way through the defense and set up Ycaza's goal with a slick assist at the top of the box, an instant impact that may be a sign of things to come.

