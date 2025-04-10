How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers 2025 in US: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for women's tennis stars

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, livestream, TV channel and plenty more.

Once known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup stands as the pinnacle of international women’s team tennis, mirroring the prestige of the men’s Davis Cup. It unites elite players from around the globe to battle it out in a national team format.

This year’s qualifiers, set to unfold from April 10–13, will span six cities across three continents. The 12 competing nations have been divided into six groups of three, with each group winner punching a ticket to the tournament finals. They’ll join host nation China and defending champions Italy, who are already assured of their spots.

Matches in four of the six groups will be contested on hard courts, while Group E (Poland) and Group F (Netherlands) will break from that trend, staging ties on different surfaces. The group-stage format will run over three days, with each country receiving one scheduled rest day.

The United States enters the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup as the tournament's most successful nation, boasting a record 18 titles. However, it’' been eight years since their last triumph, which came back in 2017.

For this year's qualifying stage, Team USA will take the court in Bratislava from April 11–13, where they'll go head-to-head with Denmark and host nation Slovakia.

When is the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers 2025?

The Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers begins on Thursday, April 10 and runs until Sunday, April 13.

Date Thu, April 10 to Sun, April 13 Host nations Japan (Group A), Czechia (Group B), Slovakia (Group C), Australia (Group D), Poland (Group E), Netherlands (Group F) Format Each qualifier tie will follow a best-of-three format, featuring two singles showdowns before concluding with a doubles clash Qualifying 6 group winners will punch their ticket to the 2025 BJKC Finals, where they'll join reigning champions Italy and host nation China, P.R.

How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers 2025 on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers on:

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Streaming service: Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream

American tennis fans will need access to the Tennis Channel to catch live coverage of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

The channel is widely accessible through traditional cable providers and is also offered via top streaming platforms like Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Among these, sports streamer Fubo stand out as the most user-friendly and cost-effective options thanks to their 7-day free-trial offer so you can try before you buy.

Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025: USA roster

Veteran doubles specialists Asia Muhammad and Desirae Krawczyk will anchor Team USA, bringing valuable experience to the lineup. USA captain Lindsay Davenport has also injected fresh faces into the roster, naming Alycia Parks, Bernarda Pera, and Hailey Baptiste—all making their Billie Jean King Cup debuts. The original squad saw a shake-up ahead of the tie, with Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and McCartney Kessler all withdrawing from the team prior to the qualifiers.

Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers 2025 full schedule

Group A (Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan)

Date Time (ET) Match Fri, April 11 12:00 am Canada vs Romania Fri, April 11 12:00 am Romania vs Japan Sat, April 12 10:00 PM Canada [1] vs Japan

Group B (RT TORAX Arena, Ostrava, Czechia)

Date Time (ET) Match Thu, April 10 9:00 am Czechia vs Brazil Fri, April 11 9:00 am Spain vs Brazil Sat, April 12 9:00 am Czechia vs Spain

Group C (Peugeot Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia)

Date Time (ET) Match Fri, April 11 9:00 am Slovakia vs Denmark Sat, April 12 9:00 am USA vs Denmark Sun, April 13 9:00 am Slovakia vs USA

Group D (Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia)

Date Time (ET) Match Wed, April 9 10:00 pm Australia vs Kazakhstan Thu, April 10 10:00 pm Kazakhstan vs Colombia Fri, April 11 10:00 pm Australia vs Colombia

Group E (Radomskie Centrum Sportu, Radom, Poland)

Date Time (ET) Match Thu, April 10 9:00 am Poland vs Switzerland Fri, April 11 9:00 am Poland vs Ukraine Sat, April 12 9:00 am Switzerland vs Ukraine

Group F (Sportcampus Zuiderpark, The Hague, Netherlands)