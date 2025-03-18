Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Big 12 pro day live on TV, with & without cable.

Some of the most highly touted prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft will showcase their skills at the Big 12 Pro Day this March.

For many projected first-round picks—such as Colorado standouts Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders—this event will be their first opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts and coaches after skipping on-field drills at February’s scouting combine.

While pro days are typically hosted by individual schools, the Big 12 has once again opted for a centralized approach, bringing all its draft-eligible talent together for the second edition of its conference-wide showcase.

But just when will all the action take place, and what phases will unfold throughout the event? GOAL brings you all the details to follow the 2025 Big 12 pro day.

Where to watch Big 12 pro day

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

For those looking to tune into the Big 12 Pro Day, NFL Network will air Big 12 Pro Day coverage with expert commentary and analysis of the event from 1 pm to 4 pm PT on March 19 and 20.

NFL Network will deliver live coverage, with additional segments integrated into its programming. Fans can also catch updates and highlights across NFL+, as well as the league’s official digital platforms and social media channels.

Fans who prefer streaming can watch live via Fubo, which provides access to major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and the SEC Network.

Fubo also offers a free trial for new subscribers, making it an accessible way to follow the latest pre-draft action.

When and where is the Big 12's pro day?

Date: March 18-21

March 18-21 Time: 1-4 pm ET

1-4 pm ET Location: The Star, Frisco, Texas

The 2025 Big 12 Pro Day is scheduled for March 18-21 inside Ford Center at The Star.

Big 12 Pro Day dates and schedule

The 2025 Big 12 Pro Day is set to unfold over four days, running from Tuesday, March 18, to Friday, March 21.

Here's a breakdown of when each position group will hit the field:

Wednesday, March 19 – Offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers

– Offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers Thursday, March 20 – Quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs

– Quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs Friday, March 21 – Specialists

Big 12 pro notable players 2025

This year’s event will feature some of the conference’s top draft-eligible talent, including Colorado's Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Arizona's standout duo Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea will also be in attendance, alongside key wide receivers such as Jimmy Horn Jr., Jack Bech (both from Colorado), and Savion Williams of TCU.

The running back group boasts a strong lineup, with Cam Skattebo (Arizona State), RJ Harvey (UCF), Corey Kiner (Cincinnati), Devin Neal (Kansas), DJ Giddens (Kansas State), Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State), and Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech) all set to participate.

Defensive prospects include linemen Tyler Batty (BYU), Keith Cooper Jr. (Houston), and J.R. Singleton (Iowa State), while Matt Jones (Baylor) will represent the linebacker corps. Brant Kuithe (Utah) headlines the tight end group, and Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) is among the top offensive linemen attending.

A full list of more than 200 participants and the finalized workout schedule will be released at a later date.