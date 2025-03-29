How to watch The Best of Sun Valley 2025 Snowboarding: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch The Best of Sun Valley 2025 Snowboarding.

The 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals wrapped up in style at the historic Sun Valley, Idaho, as the first-ever U.S. ski resort played host to the world’s top alpine racers. Marking the first time in seven years that the World Cup Finals were held outside Europe, the event drew tens of thousands of fans, creating a vibrant, festival-like atmosphere throughout the week.

The competition showcased the top 25 male and female racers in downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom, with individual honors and the prestigious Crystal Globes up for grabs. However, the downhill races were scrapped due to high winds on the opening day, meaning the pre-finals points leaders automatically clinched the season titles in the discipline.

Despite battling injuries this season, Mikaela Shiffrin ended on a high note, clinching the women's slalom title on Thursday for a record-extending 101st career World Cup victory. Meanwhile, Norway's Timon Haugen delivered a thrilling finale, storming through his second run to win the men's slalom, closing out the Alpine World Cup season in commanding fashion.

The Best of Sun Valley snowboarding show on Peacock features highlights from the women's races in the FIS Snowboard World Cup held at Sun Valley. Below, GOAL shares the key broadcast details of the show...

How to watch The Best of Sun Valley 2025: Date, Time & Broadcast Details

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Start Time 2:00 pm ET TV Channel NBC Livestream Peacock

