How to watch today's Besiktas vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Super Lig leaders Galatasaray will take on European hopefuls Besiktas at Tupras Stadyumu on Saturday.

The hosts played a friendly during the international break wherein, after a 1-0 league loss at Konyaspor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were defeated 1-3 by Istanbulspor.

The only team yet to face a defeat after 27 games this season, Okan Buruk's men registered back-to-back wins against Alanyaspor and Antalyaspor in their previous two league outings.

How to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Besiktas vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray will be played at the Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Besiktas team news

Solskjaer is set to miss Felix Uduokhai, Emrecan Terzi, Emir Yasar, Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov and Necip Uysal due to injuries, with the latter sidelined till around April.

Goalkeeper Mert Gunok will need a once-over ahead of kickoff. Former Lazio hitman Ciro Immobile will feature up front.

Galatasaray team news

An ACL injury has ruled Mauro Icardi out for the rest of the season, while Ismail Jakobs and Yunus Akgun are ruled out with their respective concerns for the weekend tie.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen will be partnered by AC Milan loanee Alvaro Morata in attack.

