How to watch today's Bermuda vs Trinidad & Tobago World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bermuda face Trinidad and Tobago at Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton on Friday, in a third-round CONCACAF World Cup qualifier, with both teams looking for their first win of the group.

Bermuda currently sit bottom with two losses from two matches, conceding seven goals and scoring just twice. They are coming off a close 3-2 defeat away to Curaçao, where defensive lapses overshadowed solid attacking play.

Trinidad and Tobago are third in the group, having drawn one and lost one (a 2-0 defeat away to Jamaica last time out), and have failed to score in either qualifying game. Their away form is a concern, failing to win their last five matches outside of Trinidad.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bermuda vs Trinidad and Tobago kick-off time

The match will be played at Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton on Friday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Bermuda team news

Bermuda are expected to stick with a near-identical lineup from their narrow loss to Curaçao, with only uncapped forward Jutorre Burgess missing out.

Captain Nahki Wells will once again lead the attack, supported by Djair Parfitt-Williams and Kane Crichlow — both scorers in their last qualifier. Veteran defender Dante Leverock anchors the backline with his experience and 50 international caps.

Trinidad and Tobago team news

Trinidad and Tobago welcome back Kevin Molino after injury, with the veteran likely to partner Levi Garcia up front as the Soca Warriors chase their first goals of the round.

Ryan Telfer is also in contention for a starting role, while young defender Kobi Henry should retain his place alongside Josiah Trimmingham at centre-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

