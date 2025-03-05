How to watch today's Benfica vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Benfica and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday.

While both teams are on an unbeaten run, Barcelona finished second in the group stage before claiming their direct entry to the knockout stage. They will be the favourites, while the hosts will be hoping to make the home advantage work.

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Benfica vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

As for Benfica, manager Bruno Lage will be without key midfielder Florentino, who is now ruled out with a thigh injury sustained in mid-February.

The Portuguese side also remains without long-term absentees Alexander Bah and Manu Silva, who are recovering from ACL injuries, while Tiago Gouveia, Renato Sanches, and Ángel Di María are also sidelined.

Barcelona team news

Gavi was initially expected to start against Real Sociedad but was sidelined due to illness. However, the Spanish midfielder should be available for selection on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has suffered yet another setback, while Marc Bernal and Marc-André ter Stegen will continue their recovery from serious knee injuries.

