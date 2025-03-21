How to watch today's Belize vs Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification match between Belize and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Belize are set to clash in a two-legged Concacaf Gold Cup Qualification showdown, with the first encounter set for this Friday at FFB Stadium in Belmopan.

The return fixture will take place on March 25 at the National Stadium in San José, Costa Rica, where the visitors will look to rely on their strong home support to cross the finish line.

With a direct ticket to the Gold Cup on the line, this clash carries immense significance for both sides. Belize, who made their lone tournament appearance in 2013, will be eager to return to the big stage. Meanwhile, Costa Rica boasts a rich history in the competition, having previously defeated Belize in their 2013 encounter on U.S. soil.

Costa Rica enters this contest still reeling from a heartbreaking Nations League quarterfinal exit against Panama. Miguel Herrera's side had impressed in the group stage, finishing atop Group A, but struggled in the knockout rounds and failed to overturn a narrow 1-0 first-leg deficit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Belize vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Belize and Costa Rica will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, ViX and Fox Sports 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Belize vs Costa Rica kick-off time

The match will be played at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan, Belize on Friday, March 21, 2025, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Belize team news

With just hours remaining before Belize's crucial Gold Cup qualifier against Costa Rica, uncertainty looms over their squad selection. The team is yet to confirm its full roster, as disputes over wages have led to several players skipping training, while top domestic clubs are unwilling to release their key talents. This selection crisis has left head coach Charles Slusher facing a daunting task ahead of an already formidable challenge.

Costa Rica team news

While there have been occasional dips, Costa Rica has consistently been Concacaf's strongest side outside of the United States and Mexico.

Now, Los Ticos find themselves in a transitional phase, seeking to replenish their squad following the departures—either recent or imminent—of iconic figures such as Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Alvaro Saborio, and Keylor Navas.

Portland Timbers winger Ariel Lassiter has been called up to join the squad for this two-match series. Lassiter has a record with 28 appearances for the national team, contributing two goals and two assists since his debut in 2019. Spartak Moscow striker Manfred Ugalde will lead the line with New York City FC winger Alonso Martínez providing the support from the right flank.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BLZ Last match CRC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Costa Rica 1 - 0 Belize 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links