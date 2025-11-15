How to watch Baylor vs Utah NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Big 12 foes collide on Saturday as the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) travel to McLane Stadium to take on the Baylor Bears (5-4).

Utah rolls into Waco riding the momentum of a commanding 45-14 victory over Cincinnati, pushing its record to 7-2 and keeping its conference ambitions alive. The Utes will return to Salt Lake City after this matchup for a showdown with Kansas State.

Baylor, meanwhile, is trying to keep its own positive surge going. The Bears are fresh off a dominant 30-3 win over UCF, improving to 5-4 and staying in the hunt for bowl eligibility. Once this home test is wrapped up, Baylor hits the road again for a trip to Arizona.

Baylor vs Utah: Date and kick-off time

The Baylor Bears will take on the Utah Utes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue McLane Stadium Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor vs Utah on TV & stream live online

Baylor vs Utah news & key players

Baylor Bears team news

Baylor counters with one of the Big 12’s sharper passing games, led by senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson. He’s racked up 2,780 yards and 26 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions, completing 62.8 percent of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt. Robertson spreads the wealth, too, four different Bears have already topped the 400-yard receiving mark. His top option is senior tight end Michael Trigg, who has posted 40 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns. In the backfield, sophomore Bryson Washington anchors the run game with 624 yards and six scores on 129 carries. Like Utah, Baylor heads into Saturday’s showdown with a clean bill of health.

Utah Utes team news

Utah’s offense is steered by dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, who has thrown for 1,588 yards and 15 touchdowns against just five picks. He’s completing 66.4 percent of his attempts and pushing the ball for an average of 6.8 yards per throw. The Phoenix native isn’t just a passer, either, he’s just as dangerous when he tucks it and runs, piling up 520 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His go-to weapon through the air has been senior wideout Ryan Davis, who has hauled in 56 catches for 650 yards and four scores. On the ground, sophomore back Wayshawn Parker sets the tone with 607 yards and five TDs on 87 carries. Utah enters Saturday’s matchup with Baylor without any major injury concerns.