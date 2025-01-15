How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern will be confident of picking up their fourth straight win across all competitions. They have a four-point gap over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and will be looking forward to extending that gap.

Hoffenheim have not won any of their last five league games and are down in 15th place. They will find it difficult to deal with Bayern away from home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without defenders Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Tarek Buchmann, Daniel Peretz and Sacha Boey.

Joao Palhinha also remains unavailable due to a groin issue.

Hoffenheim team news

For Hoffenheim, their injury concerns have eased slightly in recent weeks. However, they will still be missing central defenders Christopher Lenz and Ozan Kabak.

Midfielders Grischa Prömel and Umut Tohumcu are unavailable, while forwards Ihlas Bebou and Marius Bülter have also been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

