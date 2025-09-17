How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea are set to make their long-awaited Champions League comeback on Wednesday, with Enzo Maresca's men heading to the Allianz Arena for a mouth-watering showdown against Bayern Munich.

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea is set to be a highlight of the competition. Fans planning to bet can take advantage of sportsbook promos available in the US, which offer special features and bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience and make capturing the excitement of this high-profile matchup even more rewarding.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Kick-off Time 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST Venue Allianz Arena Location Munich, Germany

The Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The Blues booked their return to Europe's top table after securing a fourth-place finish in last season's Premier League, while Bayern are back once more, eager to make amends after bowing out in the quarter-finals to Inter Milan last term.

For Chelsea, this isn't just another away night — it's a trip steeped in history. The Allianz was the stage of their crowning moment in 2012, when Didier Drogba's late equaliser and nerveless penalty sealed the club's first Champions League triumph.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea.

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In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Bayern and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live throughViX and Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Paramount+ Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK), Republic of Ireland TNT Sports 2, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video India Sony Sports Network Spain Movistar+ Netherlands Ziggo Sport South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and Republic of Ireland, the match will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with streaming options available online live on Amazon Prime Video and Discovery+.

In Canada and Germany, DAZN and Amazon Prime Video hold the rights to stream every UCL game live and on demand, while Sony Sports Network will show the game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Highlights, live updates and scores from the UCL matchup between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channel once the dust settles.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the action to be replayed — TNT Sports will post the full highlight reel on their official YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle, with Chelsea's own channel expected to drop their version soon after.

On top of that, viewers can expect bite-sized clips and standout moments to be shared across social platforms like X and Instagram throughout the game, keeping supporters in the loop as the drama unfolds.

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